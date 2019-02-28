IRCTC New Facilities: The Indian Railways has introduced new facilities for passengers travelling by railways to enhance the travel experience of passengers and bring transparency in the system.

IRCTC New Facilities: The Central Government has launched a new facility in the Railways for the passengers of Indian Railways to enhance their travel experience and bring greater transparency in the system on February 27, 2019. According to the latest facilities, the public will now be able to view the Train Charts and Vacant Berths through the official website of the Indian Railways or IRCTC. This facility will be very convenient for all the passengers travelling by railways. This facility will allow a passenger to view the information about the reservation chart and vacant seats on a particular train.

The system will display 9 classes coach layout used in Indian Railways’ reserved trains. Reports say that more than 120 different coach layouts have been incorporated in the new facility. It displays class and coach wise vacant available berths information as per the First passenger Chart of the train, which is prepared four hours before a particular train’s departure. For more details check the list given below.

Click here to go to IRCTC’s official website: https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search

Moreover, this facility will be available in the desktop as well as a mobile version for the passengers. This user-friendly platform will allow passengers to get a view of the graphical representation of the train coaches and berth-wise accommodation status, according to reports in a leading daily. Also, the IRCTC official website has facilities to view other necessary details such as meals, services at stations, Counter Ticket booking, cancellations, etc. Meanwhile, the list of New Facilities for Railway Passengers has been given below:

New Facilities for Railway Passengers (Picture credit Jagaran Josh)

