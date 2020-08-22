A tender for manufacturing of 44 high-speed Vande Bharat trains has been cancelled by India, the Ministry of Railways informed on Friday. The reason for this cancellation was not specified by the ministry.

The Railways, however, did not specify the reason as to why the tender was cancelled. However, according to reports, the decision was taken months after a Chinese joint venture company had emerged as the only foreign bidder for the global tender floated for manufacturing 44 rakes of Vande Bharat trains in July.

Tender for manufacturing of 44 nos of semi high speed train sets (Vande Bharat) has been cancelled. Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 21, 2020

The Railways’ Integral Coach Factory, based in Chennai, had floated a tender for manufacturing 44 train sets of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains on July 10.

The other bidders included Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), MEDHA Servo drives Private Limited, among others, according to the Ministry.

