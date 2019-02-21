The passengers must note that the cancellation charges are per head. In case of cancellation made either 48 hours or 12 hours before the departure of the train, there will be an exemption of 25 per cent amount from the fare. 50 per cent of the fare to be paid in case of cancellation made 12 hours or 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train is prepared

For those who aren’t aware of the cancellation rules and charges after they book a train with the Indian Railways, they have landed at the right stop as e-tickets can be easily cancelled through its official website. People booking e-tickets should follow the following steps to have a better understanding of the cancellation process. It’s very important to note that Indian Railways does not avail any offline cancellation of tickets.

To cancel your tickets online, follow the given steps:

• Go to the official website of the Indian Railways: https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search

• Visit section ‘Booked Tickets’ and select the ticket you wish to cancel

•Once you have opted for the cancel ticket option a confirmation pop-up will appear online and a refund amount will be initiated immediately, although the amount will be credited within 3-5 business working days.

• In case you get a pop-up saying partial cancellation of ticket, ensure to get a fresh e-reservation slip (electronic reservation slip) separately as you did at the time of booking the original ticket.

If a confirmed ticket is booked two days before the departure of the scheduled train, the cancellation charges should apply as per the following rates:

• For AC first class/executive class, the passenger will have to pay Rs 240

• For AC 2 tier/first class, the passenger will have to pay Rs 200

• For AC 3 tier/AC chair/Ac 3 economy, Rs 180 has to be paid by the passenger

• For sleeper class people the cost will be Rs 120 per head while for the second class it will be Rs 60.

The passengers must note that the cancellation charges are per head. In case of cancellation made either 48 hours or 12 hours before the departure of the train, there will be an exemption of 25 per cent amount from the fare. 50 per cent of the fare to be paid in case of cancellation made 12 hours or 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train is prepared.

No refund will be initiated on RAC (reservation against cancellation) e-tickets if the ticket is not cancelled or the ticket deposit receipt (TDR), not filed online thirty minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the train.There will not be any refund from the IRCTS’s end in case of cancellation of confirmed Tatkal e-tickets. While in case of waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, deductions will be made on the basis of existing Railway rules.

