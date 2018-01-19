The Indian Railways is soon going to unveil two new high-speed trains named — Train 18 and Train 20. The two new trains are being developed under the 'Make in India' initiative. Train 18 and Train 20 will have world-class facilities. The new high-speed trains will slowly replace currently running Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains. Indian Railways is planning to roll out first two Train 18 by August this year.

Among the two new trains — Train 18 will replace Shatabdi trains. Indian Railways is planning to roll out the first two Train 18 in August this year. The reason behind naming Train 18 is that they will be unveiled in 2018 and while naming Train 20 is that it will be unveiled in 2020. Train 18 and Train 20 will give an opportunity to the commuters of Indian Railways to experience world-class high-speed trains.

The trains will be propelled by six motor coaches which would help in faster acceleration, according to Sree Nivas, ICF’s Chief Engineer (Design). Meanwhile throwing some light on the two new trains, GM-ICF Sudhansu Mani said that while Train 18 would replace Shatabdi trains, Train 20 will take place of Rajdhani trains in a phase-wise manner.

Train 18 and Train 20 facilities

Both the new trains will be fitted with world-class facilities like LED TV screens, GPS, diffuse lighting system. In a first in India, the train coaches will have ‘Automatic Plug-Type’ doors which will open and close automatically at the stations. Keeping the concern of nature and environment, the toilets of these coaches will be fitted with zero discharge vacuum based bio-toilets.

Train 18 and Train 20 coach cost

The two new trains which are being developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Train 18 per coach cost will be somewhere around Rs 2.50 crore while that of Train 20 will cost around Rs 5.50 crore per coach.