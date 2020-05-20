Indian Railways 200 trains will run from June 1 and will include both air-conditioned and non-AC coaches.

Indian Railways will start booking online tickets for 200 regular passenger trains, which will run June 1 onwards, through Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) website @ irctc.co.in. The reservation for train tickets will start at 10 am tomorrow.

As per the government’s earlier announcement, these trains will run from June 1 and include both air-conditioned and non-AC coaches.

However, every passenger has to reach the station at least 90 minutes before the train’s departure time as passengers will be allowed to enter platforms only after a proper health screening by the team of doctors outside railway stations.

If a person is found symptomatic, he/she won’t be allowed to travel and will get full refund of their ticket. Everyone should wear masks and have the COVID-19 contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu installed in their mobiles.

In a statement, Indian Railways said the RAC facility, in which two people share the same berth, will also be available for the people booking tickets. But passengers who’s waitlisted tickets will not be confirmed after the passengers’ charts will be prepared cannot board trains.

A Railway official told media that no food will be served at stalls at stations, only takeaways services will be allowed.

These 200 passenger trains, starting from June 1, are in addition to special Shramik trains and hopefully will help migrant workers and poor to get back home who have been stranded in other states.

Passenger may book their tickets online through IRCTC’s website or mobile app.

