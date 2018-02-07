Indian Railways's latest feat 'Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri Express' also popularly known as Uday Express is expected to roll out soon. Uday Express will be especially catering to the business class and will run on the busiest routes of India- Coimbatore-Bengaluru, Bandra-Jamnagar and Vishakhapatnam-Vijaywada. Check out some of the features and photos of the stunning interiors.

Indian Railways is all set to roll out the luxurious ‘Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri Express’, also popularly known as Uday Express, that will not only save money but will also be much more convenient. The air-conditioned Uday Express will especially cater to the business class, primarily on three routes: Coimbatore-Bengaluru, Bandra-Jamnagar and Vishakhapatnam-Vijaywada. The new train Uday will be an improved version of the normal AC coachings with extra specifications such as Wifi, LCD screens for passenger information on each desk and common LCDs for general infotainment, provision of a middle deck for dining with an easy to use automatic food vending machine.

“The screens will hang from the coach ceiling and if the passenger desires he/she can listen in using bluetooth/wi-fi ear phones that Railways will provide. The screens will be fitted in a way that all passengers can enjoy the onboard entertainment,” a railway official had earlier revealed to FEonline. Uday Express will also make the use of modular toilets, which they later plan to modify by setting up bio-toilets as an eco-friendly move. The exteriors of the train are covered in anti-graffiti vinyl in bright and attractive colours. Almost every alternate area has also been set apart for passengers where they can enjoy their meals.

In accordance with the new Indian Railways timetable, The 22666 Coimbatore-Bengaluru UDAY Express will departure from Coimbatore at 5:40 AM and reach Bengaluru at 12:40 PM, covering the journey within an estimate time of 6-7 hours. The train from Bengaluru would depart at 2:15 PM and reach Coimbatore at 10 PM. The flagship was supposed to start by January 2018, but has not commenced its services yet. Commenting on this delay of operation, Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hari Shankar Verma said, ‘There is no change in schedule of Uday express. As informed earlier, train number 22666 will start from Coimbatore to Bangalore at 5:45 AM and Train No: 22665 will start from Bangalore to Coimbatore at 2:15 PM. All preliminary work has been already been accomplished. But there is an unexpected delay in procuring the said coaches for Uday express, which is delaying the commencement. Shortly, the coaches will be arranged and Uday would come into operation. The date of commencement will be intimated shortly,” the DRM said.

Here are some of the stunning photos of Uday Express:

Check out the Uday Express schedule here: