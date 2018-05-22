The Indian Railways has taken a U-turn on its plan to serve only vegetarian food on its premises, stations and on trains on October 2 to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. As per reports, the idea was to observe October 2 as 'Vegetarian Day' as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi, India's most famous ambassador for vegetarianism. Along with observing 'Vegetarian Day', the railways was said to have prepared an elaborate blueprint like running special trains, tickets bearing the watermark of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Indian Railways has taken a U-turn on its plan to serve only vegetarian food on its premises, stations and on trains on October 2 to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On Sunday, according to reports, the Railway Board had proposed that no non-vegetarian food will be served to passengers anywhere on its premises on October 2, for three consecutive years.

In a circular to all railway zones, the Railway Board said, “October 2, 2018, 2019, and 2020 can be celebrated as a totally vegetarian day when no non-vegetarian food will be served anywhere on Indian Railways’ premises. All the railway staff will be requested to observe October 2 as Vegetarian Day.”

Now, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Ministry’s public sector undertaking, said there was “no truth in the matter.” At the same time, according to a report in Outlook, an official has said that there was nothing such as vegetarian diktat. If passengers wanted, they could voluntarily opt for vegetarian food in observance of Father of Nation.

As it turns out, the vegetarian day plan had been at the proposal stage, which was neither been cleared by the Cultural Ministry nor had the IRCTC issued any directions in the matter.

IRCTC Chairman cum Managing Director Mahendra Pratap, speaking to journalists said, “We are not aware of any such plan. October, in any case, is far away. We operate on an hour to hour basis”.

