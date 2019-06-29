Indian sailors kidnapped in Nigeria released after 2 months: Five Indian seafarers who were kidnapped on April 19 this year in Nigeria by pirates were released after sustained efforts of various stakeholders, Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

Indian sailors kidnapped in Nigeria released after 2 months: Five Indian seafarers who were kidnapped on April 19 this year in Nigeria by pirates were released after sustained efforts of various stakeholders, Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday. He said that after the efforts of concerned authorities including the Ministry, the Directorate General of Shipping and the High Commission of India, Ambuja, Nigeria, the hostages were released and reached the safe custody of the Indian authorities.

The Indian High Commission had conveyed the details of the kidnapping to the Nigerian authorities. After that, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency had deployed a team to secure the safe release of sailors.

Had taken up the issue with #MEA after receiving a distress appeal from Shri Pradeepta Kumar Chowdhary, a resident of Odisha whose son Sudeep, a Sailor 3rd Officer on the vessel ‘MT Apecus’ was kept hostage along with four other sailors from Haryana, Maharashtra & Andhra. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 29, 2019

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had raised the issue with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar after a family of kidnapped sailor sought his help. He said that after receiving a distressed appeal from Pradeepta Kumar Chowdhary, a resident of Odisha whose son was among the hostages on the vessel MT Apecus, he wrote to Jaishankar regarding their release. Pradhan had sought his personal intervention.

Following the release of Sudeep Chaudhary, Ankit Hooda, Chirag Yadav, Avinash Reddy and Moogu Ravi, Minister for Petroleum thanked Jaishankar, Mandaviya and all stakeholders for their efforts in securing the release of Indian seafarers. These sailors belong to the states of Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the sailors were kidnapped when Sushma Swaraj was external affairs minister. Reacting to the news of kidnapping, she had asked Indian High Commissioner to take up at the highest level with the Government of Nigeria for their release.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App