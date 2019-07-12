ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 on July 15: The country's space agency has said that Chandrayaan 2 is a lunar mission that will go where no country has ever gone before. It said that through the mission, the aim is to improve the understanding of the moon for the benefit of India and humanity.

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 on July 15, here are 10 things to about the mission: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Chandrayaan 2 in Sriharikota on July 15. The ISRO has almost completed all the launching arrangements for the satellite costing more than Rs. 600 crore. The country’s space agency has said that Chandrayaan 2 is a lunar mission that will go where no country has ever gone before. It said that through the mission, the aim is to improve the understanding of the moon for the benefit of India and humanity. Chandrayaan 2 will be launched almost 10 years after the launch of Chandrayaan 1.

Here are the 10 things to know about Chandrayaan 2:

It will be the first ever space mission to conduct a soft landing on the moon’s south polar region. Chandrayaan 2 is an expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown technology. It is a mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology. India will become the fourth country ever to soft land on the lunar surface. The expedition attempts to increase the understanding of space. Chandrayaan 2 will be carrying NASA instrument for LASER ranging for marking the cooperation between the two agencies. The landing pictures will be available within 15 minutes of the satellite touching down. The 3.8-ton satellite will be landing near moon’s south pole. No country has done it before. Chandrayaan 2 aims to inspire a future generation of explorers and scientists. The expedition also aims to promote global alliances.

