Thomas was arrested while he was on his visit to Namal Kumara's residence at Warakapola in southwestern Sri Lanka

An Indian citizen identified as M Thomas was arrested in Colombo on Tuesday, September 26, for allegedly plotting to kill Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. Thomas was arrested from the house of the anti-corruption movement operations director Namal Kumara, who exposed the assassination. A report by ZeeNews Bureau said the accused revealed that former in-charge of the Terrorist Investigation Division DIG Nalaka de Silva had discussed an alleged plot to kill Sirisena.

Silva was questioned by the CID on Kumara’s revelations. Media reports say he has been transferred out of the Terrorist Investigation Division since the interrogation is pending. Thomas was arrested while he was on his visit to Namal Kumara’s residence at Warakapola in southwestern Sri Lanka. Magistrate Jayaratne has instructed the CID to further investigate Thomas and report to the court.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered to cross-check the authenticity of the voice notes of Nalaka de Silva and Namal Kumara, which were sent to the court.

Meanwhile, Sirisena hogged headlines on Tuesday, when he spoke at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, US. He stressed on international communities to look at his country with afresh perspective.

He further said that as an independent nation, they do not want any foreign power to exert influence on the rights of the Sri Lankan people.

