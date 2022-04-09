The deceased, 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, who used to work part-time at a restaurant was killed following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station in the city, according to local media reports.

An Indian student was shot dead on Thursday (local time) in Toronto. The deceased, 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, who used to work part-time at a restaurant was killed following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station in the city, according to local media reports. Kartik hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. According to reports, the student identified as Kartik Vasudev had gone to Canada this January and was pursuing a course in Global Management.

Speaking to ANI, the deceased’s father, Ritesh Vasudev, said that he suspects his son was killed during a robbery attempt. He stated, “I think it is a case of robbery, somebody must have tired to snatch my son’s bag… he had gone to Canada this January to study. He was also working part time in a restaurant. When he departed for his work and left the metro subway, somebody shot at him.”

The Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a tweet that the mission is in touch with the parents of the victim and will provide “all possible assistance” to transport the mortal remains to India. India in Toronto said n a tweet, “We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief at the incident. He tweeted, “Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family.”