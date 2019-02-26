Indian Surgical Strike Video, 2019 Surgical Strike on Pakistan Video: Indian Air Force has surprised the Pakistani security forces by carrying out a pre-dawn surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad sector. In the raid, 1,000 kg bombs were dropped on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps which were completely destroyed this morning. Check out the Video of Surgical strike by Indian army 2019.

Indian Surgical Strike Video: The Indian Air Force (IAF) today i.e. on February 26, 2019, brilliantly conducted a pre-dawn Surgical Strike across the Line of Control in Pakistan in which the training camps of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed have been destroyed. According to reports, the IAF Mirage jets have struck down all the terrorist camps in the Balakot region. This was a well-planned military operation executed by the Indian Airforce in retaliation to the recent worst-ever Pulwama Terror Attack in Kashmir, in which 40 Indian CRPF personnel lost their lives.

Reportedly, as many as 12 Mirage fighter jets have been involved in executing the operation by the Indian Air Force. IAF used 1000 kg bombs to destroy Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector early morning at around 3:30 am on Tuesday.

Here is the video in which India attacking Pakistan and destroying their terrorist camps is seen:

It is clearly visible in the video that Mirage 2000 fighter jets have been able to completely destroy India’s enemy and the terror outfits Alpha 3 Control rooms of Jaish in Balakot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has claimed that no damage to infrastructure has been reported, however, also assured that they will retaliate to India’s Surgical Strike.

