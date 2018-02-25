The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are now learning Mandarin (official language of China) to break language barriers with the neighbours. The 4 security personnel who took the mandarin language course in past, are currently deployed at the border. Union Minister Rajnath Singh had suggested the ITBP officials deployed along the Sino-India border must learn Mandarin for a better communication with the Chinese counterparts so that no misunderstanding takes place during face offs.

The tensions between India and China at the borders are something which is known to almost every citizen of both the nations. After the recent 72-day standoff at Doklam between the Indian and Chinese forces, the Indian Security forces are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that they have an upper hand in front of the Chinese Military if the same situation arises in the future. Apart from developing various security strategies for pushing the Chinese troops back, reports suggest that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are now learning Mandarin (the official language of China) to break language barriers with the neighbours.

As per reports, almost 25 jawans and officials belonging to the ITBP have taken up a 1-year course in the Mandarin language. The Indian security officials are taking up the course at the Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. As per PTI, the 25 other jawans took up the one-year certificate course after two ITBP inspectors and two jawans completed the following course. The 4 security personnel who took the Mandarin language course in past, are currently deployed at the border.

Earlier, while speaking on the tensions between India and China, Union Minister Rajnath Singh had suggested the ITBP officials deployed along the Sino-India border must learn Mandarin for a better communication with the Chinese counterparts so that no misunderstanding takes place during faceoffs. The following suggestion had come after several media reports stated that Indian and Chinese troops exchanged blows and hurled stones at each other near Pangong Lake in Ladakh Independence Day. The following course will commence in July 2018.

Commenting on the matter, an official from the University said, “Our course is designed as per the needs of the ITBP. Besides learning the Chinese language, the course also provides them an insight into the Buddhism religion”. The course books are being made available in three languages — Hindi, English and Chinese..

