The Prime Minister will be going on a three-day visit to the UK and reports say that a group of Indian origin women will be greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a message that says 'Educate the Boy Child to save the Girl Child'. Narendra Modi will be attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to go on a 3-day visit to the UK where he will be meeting the Commonwealth heads of government. Latest reports say that Narendra Modi will be greeted by the Indian Ladies in the UK (ILUK), which is the largest Indian community group in the country. They will be personally greeting the Prime Minister with the message ‘Beta Padhao, Beti Bachao’ or ‘Educate the Boy Child to save the Girl Child’. Moreover, this is a unique style of greeting that will be adopted by the women of the non-profit group.

According to reports, they will deploy a flash mob in London, which will have dozens of Indian-origin women wearing colourful sarees. They will participate in a series of dance performances to greet PM Narendra Modi. The group will give handwritten messages from all the Indian origin women across the UK along with the message ‘Educate the Boy Child to save the Girl Child’ to the Prime Minister, which will be wrapped in a ‘Treasure Box’.

Meanwhile, PM Modi last visited Britain in November 2015. The ILUK said that the PM’s visit coincides with the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere country where the weather remains generally cold for most part of the year. And to showcase the flavour of the pleasant season the Prime Minister will be in for a special dance performance during the visit. Meanwhile, the founder and executive director of ILUK, Poonam Joshi said, “India is the most talked-about country in the world right now… And yet, the global discourse about India is dominated by stories of oppression against women and minorities.”

She further added, “We believe the only way to change that conversation is by promoting education, specifically the education of our boys,” as reported by a leading daily. The group is also hopeful that Narendra Modi will carry back the message from UK that by educating a boy a girl child could be saved. Due to the ever-increasing rate of sex crimes in India, and old traditional beliefs India’s women population is less than that of men. According to the National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 there are 919 girls for every 1,000 boys.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App