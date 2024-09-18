Indian Youth Congress Members Stage protest Over His Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday held massive protests in the national capital against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and other BJP leaders over their statements against Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The protesters shouted slogans, burned effigies, stood on barricades and protested against the BJP as the police tried to control the crowd.

The protest against Ravneet Singh Bittu extended beyond the national capital, with party members staging demonstrations across the country.

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila along with party workers staged a protest in Vijayawada against Ravneet Singh Bittu.

“Today Andhra Pradesh Congress party protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue against the comments made against opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Isn’t the BJP party scared of Rahul Gandhi today? Because he is exposing the BJP party not only in our country but also abroad. They are calling Rahul Gandhi a terrorist. But who are the real terrorists of this country? BJP is a party that doesn’t even respect the Constitution of India…BJP party is scared that Rahul Gandhi is winning the hearts of the people of India,” Sharmila said while speaking to ANI.

Led by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress president HS Lucky, the Congress party workers in Chandigarh staged a massive protest in Chandigarh.

The state president of Chandigarh Congress, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, condemned the remarks of the minister, saying that such below-the-belt remarks are strictly opposed by the party. “The remarks made by Minister Ravneet Bittu on the orders of the BJP and Modi, are quite below the belt, we strongly oppose those remarks. He has forgotten what Rahul Gandhi has done for him, wherever he has reached in politics, he has only reached that position because of Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Congress had decided to support the youth, and because of that he had progressed in politics,” he told ANI during the protest.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The petition, filed by Surjeet Yadav, President of Hindu Sena (S), alleges that Bittu used derogatory language against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The PIL seeks action against Bittu, stating that his remarks have the potential to incite widespread violence and unrest. The petitioner has urged the court to take necessary steps to address the situation, as the PIL claims Bittu’s statement could pose a threat to public peace and harmony due to Bittu’s comments.

Bittu had criticised Rahul Gandhi for his comments made during a visit to the USA, saying, “Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian; he has spent most of his time outside. He doesn’t love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in the wrong way. The people who are most wanted, separatists, and experts in making bombs, guns, and shells have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said. The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, and roads are in support of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is the country’s number 1 terrorist. The biggest enemy of the country whom the agencies should catch is Rahul Gandhi today.”

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also criticised Bittu, saying, “We can only pity such people. His political career in Congress was also a mess. He used to praise Rahul Gandhi, and now, after resigning from Congress and joining the BJP, he is showing his loyalty to the BJP party.”

(INPUTS FROM ANI)