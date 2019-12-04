Sudan LPG tanker blast at ceramic factory: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the Government of India has established a 24-hour hotline set up for the emergency.

Sudan ceramic factory blast: The fire came after a gas tanker exploded while unloading its shipment at the factory, witnesses said.

Sudan LPG tanker blast at ceramic factory: As many as 18 Indians lost their lives, and over 130 sustained injuries in an LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses said the fire engulfed the factory after a gas tanker exploded while unloading its shipment at the factory. The blast at Ceramica Saloomi was so powerful that it shooked the locality and blew the tanker into a nearby lot.

Emergency Hotline +249-921917471

Speaking on the incident, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the Government of India has just received tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory Saloomi in Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. The govt is deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured and it has established a 24-hour hotline set up for the emergency. Jaishankar also said that Indian embassy representative were present at the spot.

Massive fire in Sudan– 18 Indians killed, this in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan @EoI_Khartoum #Sudan pic.twitter.com/yQnzwKXft4 — utkarsh singh (@utkarshs88) December 4, 2019

One labourer has been identified as a resident of Gujarat. Some bodies were charred beyond recognition while some others were lying under debris. The government of Sudan is monitoring rescue operations. The injured rushed to several nearby hospitals for treatment. The Sudan government also urged off-duty doctors to treat the blast victims.

Due to the impact of the blast, several cars that were parked in the compound of the factory also caught fire. The death toll is likely to go up. However, the reason behind the blast hasn’t been ascertained yet.

The fire came after a gas tanker exploded while unloading its shipment at the factory, witnesses said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App