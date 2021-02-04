Sachin on Wednesday wrote in a tweet that Indians know India and they should decide for India. However, he got trolled for being "biased" and supporting the government by some people on social media.

Interference of some global personalities like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa, Jay Seana and Dr Zeus in India’s farmer protests prompted former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to call for unity. Sachin on Wednesday wrote in a tweet that Indians know India and they should decide for India. However, he got trolled for being “biased” and supporting the government by some people on social media.

Sachin wrote in his tweet that India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised, external forces can be spectators but not participants. He added that Indians know India and should decide for India. “Let’s remain united as a nation,” wrote Sachin. He used hashtags “India Together” and “India Against Propaganda.”

Some people supported Sachin on Twitter for coming out and putting forward his stand on the matter, while others trolled him for being biased and supporting central government. Some people suggested that Sachin should have been neutral and not taken any side.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar had a Tennis Elbow Injury. Sad to know it has affected the Spine — Joy (@Joydas) February 3, 2021

One of the Twitter users wrote that Sachin had always played for corporate owners while the farmers were protesting for the people of India. Another user said that Sachin is batting for the Indian govt in the match between farmers and Indian govt. A Twitter user from Punjab wrote that Sachin had lost him as his fan and thousands of his other fans after his tweet.

@sachin_rt @imVkohli @ajaydevgn Did it take a tweet by Rihanna to help you notice that farmers are protesting?? When were you going to speak up for the farmers anyway! — JiteshGurnani (@JiteshGurnani) February 4, 2021