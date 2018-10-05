Modi-Putin meet: The two leaders greeted each other informally at the Russian resort in Sochi in May and then the two shook hands at BRICS Summit that was held in South Africa. During his 2-day visit, Russia and India are likely to sign 20 agreements. India is also expected to ink the $5 billion S-400 Triumf deal with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin who is on a two-day visit to India was welcomed with a warm hug and a dinner by his friend, PM Modi at New Delhi. This is the third meet between Vladimir Putin and PM Modi in the year 2018. The two leaders greeted each other informally at the Russian resort in Sochi in May and then the two shook hands at BRICS Summit that was held in South Africa. During his 2-day visit, Russia and India are likely to sign 20 agreements. India is also expected to ink the $5 billion S-400 Triumf deal with Moscow.

The S-400 deal with Russia has been grabbing eyeballs across the world as India fears a threat of sanctions by the US over the deal of air defence system with Russia.

Here are a few of the recent developments from the Modi-Putin meet:

The main highlight of the Modi-Putin meet is the signing of the deal of procuring S-400 missile systems. The following air defence system by Russia is expected to transform the strategic balance ins subcontinent. India is likely to sign the S-400 deal as it wants to secure the India-China border that is almost 4,000 kilometres long.

There are reports suggesting that the US might impose sanctions on India if they go ahead with the S-400 deal with Russia. Under CAASTA (Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act) Act, the US is free to impose sanctions on any country that goes into business with North Korea, Russia or Iran.

Talking to media over the US sanctions’ reports, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said that when the government signs the deal, the delivery will be done in a period of 2 years.

Before India signs the S-400 deal, reports suggest that China was the first one to procure S-400 from Russia in 2014. Moscow has already begun the delivery of an undisclosed number of missile systems to China.

Apart from the S-400 deal, India is likely to undergo an agreement of acquiring 4 Krivak-class frigates from Russia. The deal is said to be worth $2.5 billion. Apart from signing a number of agreements, Modi and Putin are also likely to discuss various regional and globals issues today. President Putin will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

