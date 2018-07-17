The overall 4G availability increased in India but the speed download speed has remained static at 6.1 Mbps for about a year, as per a report. The report has attributed the growth of smartphone penetration in India and the addition of more internet users on the mobile network for the slower speed of the mobile internet.

Telecom giants are bracing for 5G and are even talking of offering fibre-based home broadband at starting speeds of 100 Mbps soon, however, the reality speaks to the contrary, though the internet penetration might have improved, buffering still remains a major problem with the 4G speed being static at 6.1Mbps for about a year. What is more amusing is that the Indian 4G speed is slower than that of its arch-rival Pakistan.

While the global average speed remains at 23.54 Mbps in June, the download speed in India was at 9.12Mbps, according to a report by online speed testing platform Ookla.

The platform has ranked India 109th, almost at the bottom in its list of 124 nations, on overall speed.

As per the report, the overall 4G availability increased for every major operator in the December-February period, and all major 4G providers, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Jio crossed 65 percent LET availability threshold in April. However, the speed of most operators improved marginally and India’s leading operator Bharti Airtel came out on top with an average download speed on 4G at 9.31Mbps.

Spectrum allocation is another factor that has led to slower mobile speed, ” he spectrum per operator in India is low compared to other countries, which leads to low spectrum per subscriber, therefore slow 4G network speeds,” Rajan Mathews, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India, was quoted as saying in the Economic Times report.

