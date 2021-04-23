India’s capital in crisis and 25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The hospital on Friday had sent an SOS saying there are only two hours of oxygen left at the facility and said that the lives of 60 sickest patients are in peril.

India’s capital in crisis and 25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours in Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The hospital on Friday had sent an SOS to the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying there are only two hours of oxygen left at the facility and said that the lives of 60 sickest patients are in peril. According to the officials of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, there are more than 510 COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital out of which 142 patients are on high flow oxygen support.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection. Delhi registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities the national capital has registered in Delhi in a single day.

25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hrs at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hrs. Ventilators & Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril: Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/07zJslg6BA — NewsX (@NewsX) April 23, 2021

#TeamIndiaFightsCovid | NewsX lays down an immediate action plan to overcome the acute oxygen shortage Delhi Hospitals are facing. pic.twitter.com/a1f1l5kLsB — NewsX (@NewsX) April 23, 2021

25 'sickest' patients die at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi; low pressure oxygen likely cause: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2021

#BreakingNews | Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and emergency department: Director medical at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi pic.twitter.com/zHsJPGhoX7 — NewsX (@NewsX) April 23, 2021

Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi said that ventilators & bipap not working effectively and Oxygen need to be airlifted urgently. India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.