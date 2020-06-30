Maharshtra remains the worst affected state in the country with more than 1.69 lakh cases, closely followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, leading to a surge in the national Covid-19 toll.

With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus count now stand at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country now stands at 16,893.

There are 2,15,125 active coronavirus cases in the country while the number of cured/discharged patients stands at 3,34,821 and one patient migrated.

Also read: PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

Also read: Unlock 2.0: MHA releases revised guidelines

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with regard to the COVID-19 cases and has reported 1,69,883 cases, including 73, 313 active cases 88,960 cured/discharged patients and 7,610 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 86,224 cases including 1,141 deaths. Delhi’s COVID-19 count stands at 85,161 cases and 2,680 fatalities.

The total number of samples tested up to 29 June is 86,08,654 of which 2,10,292 samples were tested yesterday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Also read: Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine to go for human trails

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App