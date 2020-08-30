On Sunday, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated. The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,85,467 active cases followed by Andhra Pradesh which has 97,681 active cases. Delhi reported total 14,040 active cases while Karnataka has reported 86,465 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to Saturday is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested yesterday.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,352 new cases and 87 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 4,15,590 including 52,726 active, 7,137 deaths and 3,55,727 patients discharged. New COVID cases recorded in Chennai are 1,285, taking total cases to 1,33,173 including 13,653 active, as per Tamil Nadu’s Health Department.

Also read: Unlock 4: Schools, colleges to remain closed, metros can resume. Know what’s open, what’s not

Also read: PM to address nation in 68th edition of his monthly address Maan ki Baat today

Kerala reported 2,397 new cases and six deaths today. There are 23,277 active cases in the state now, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 34 new cases today, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 5,730 including 1,500 active cases, 4,154 recoveries and 32 deaths, as per Himachal Pradesh Health Department.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 546 new cases were reported today; 214 from Jammu division and 332 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases is now 36,377 including 7,672 active cases, 28,020 recoveries and 685 deaths, as per the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab reported 1,474 new cases, 1,083 recoveries and 41 deaths, taking total cases to 50,848 including 34,091 recoveries and 1,348 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 15,409, as per Punjab Health Department.

Uttarakhand reported 658 new cases in the state today. The total number of cases in the state to date is 18,571 including 5,735 active cases, 12,524 recoveries and 250 deaths, as per Uttarakhand Health Department.

Manipur reported one death and 117 new cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the total number of cases to 5,960 in the state, including 1,746 active cases, 4,186 recoveries and 28 deaths, as per Manipur’s Health Department.

Chandigarh reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and 141 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases reach 3,985 including 2,248 recoveries and 45 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,692, according to Chandigarh Administration.

Also read: Three terrorists gunned down in Srinagar encounter, 1 policeman martyred