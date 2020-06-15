A spike of 11,502 new Covid-19 cases and 325 deaths has been reported in the last 24 hours in India. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has reached 3,32,424 on Monday.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The spike is marginally lower than the highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases the country registered a day earlier.

With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far.

Maharashtra with 1,07,958 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 53,030 active cases while 50,978 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. 3,950 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far from Maharashtra. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 44,661 cases and the national capital with 41,182 confirmed cases.

The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.6 million, with over 427,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday. The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 137,526 over the past day, down from 142,672 the day before, to 7,690,708, according to the WHO.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,281 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, down from 5,055 the day before, taking the death toll to 427,630. The majority of cases and deaths — 3.71 million and 199,252, respectively — are still concentrated in the Americas. The United States remains the worst-hit country having the highest single count of cases, over 2 million, and fatalities, 114,466.

