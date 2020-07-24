The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported the highest single day spike of 49,310 cases in the national Covid-19 toll which has now risen closer to the 13 lakh mark. Maharashtra remains the most-affected state, now with almost 3.5 lakh cases alone. The gobal Covid-19 toll, meanwhile, has surged to more than 15 million positive cases.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated.

With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601.

Maharashtra has reported 3,47,502 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country. A total of 1,92,964 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded 1,27,364 coronavirus cases.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh’s innovative way of fighting coronavirus – uniquely shaped disposable bins

Also read: J’khand Covid crackdown: 1 L fine for not wearing mask, 2-yr jail for lockdown violations

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,52,801 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday and overall 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 case count worldwide stands at 15,348,877 and 626,190 fatalities have been reported so far.

Despite the surge in cases, countries across the world including the US, India, Denmark and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions.

Also read: Covaxin: Human clinical trials of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine begin

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App