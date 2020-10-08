Amid increasing Coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said in a tweet that the fight of India against the virus is 'people-driven'. He gave a new mantra in his tweet, "#Unite2FightCorona."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s COVID-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona. In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India’s fight against COVID-19 gets strength from COVID warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus.

The Prime Minister tweeted that India’s COVID-19 fight was people-driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. He added that the collective efforts have helped saved many lives, we have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. He wrote, “#Unite2FightCorona”.

PM Modi asked citizens to remember wearing a mask, wash hands, and practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’to win against COVID-19. He said in another tweet, “Let us #Unite2FightCorona! He said that one must always remember to wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing, practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ He further wrote, “Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19.”

India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/GrYUZPZc2m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/x5bymQpqjx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted that India’s COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

The Ministry tweeted that India Fights Corona India’s COVID Recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise – from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. It said that a high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day, recoveries are 6.3 times the Active Cases (currently only 13.4% of total cases).

