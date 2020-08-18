In the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has risen to 27 lakh mark and the death toll has crossed the 50,000 mark. India has surpassed three crore COVID-19 tests so far.

With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The country’s COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797.

The death toll had breached the 50-thousand mark on Monday, according to the Ministry. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 1,58,705 active cases while 4,17,123 patients have been discharged/migrated. The toll in the state due to the disease has risen to 20,037.

Tamil Nadu has 54,019 active cases, 2,78,270 discharged/migrated patients and 5,766 deaths. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 85,945 active cases while 2,01,234 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 2,650 patients have succumbed to COVID-19.

Delhi, on the other hand, has 10,823 active cases while 1,37,561 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,196 fatalities. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the number of total samples tested for the infection have reached 3,09,41,264 upto August 17. The ICMR on Tuesday said that 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 1,55,268 active cases 4,28,514 patients have been discharged/migrated while 20,265 deaths due to COVID-19. As many as 8,493 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths were reported in the state today; 11,391 patients discharged. The total positive cases in the state rise to 6,04,358.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Monday taking the total number of cases to 3,43,945 including 5,886 deaths and 54,122 active cases in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,780 new COVID-19 cases, 7,866 recoveries, and 82 deaths on Monday, taking the state tally to 2,96,609 including 84,777 active cases. A total of 2,09,100 patients have been recovered and 2,732 people have died so far, as per the state health department.

Delhi has reported 787 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,53,367. The national capital also registered 740 recoveries today. The total number of cases includes 1,38,301 recovered or discharged or migrated cases, 10,852 active cases, and 4,214 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a conversation via video conference, with state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to discuss the opening of ‘Oxygen Jaanch Kendra’ in villages across the country.

“Talked with all the state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party today and discussed the opening of ‘Oxygen Jaanch Kendra’ in more and more villages across the country. As citizens of the country, it becomes our duty to protect more and more people from corona in this difficult time,” Kejriwal said in a tweet attaching pictures of his conversation with the party convenors.

As many as 422 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir; 81 from Jammu division and 341 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 28,892 while death toll stood at 548.

Kerala government on Monday informed that a total of 1,725 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of active and recovered cases to 15,890 and 30,009 respectively.

Meanwhile, 118 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur including 24 personnel from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The total number of cases in the state stood at 4,687 including 1,216 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 58.33 per cent.

Total active cases in the state stand at 50,893 while the death toll has reached 2,515. A total of 1,04,808 patients have been discharged to date. Gujarat reported 1,033 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of reported cases to 79,816 including 14,435 active cases, 62,579 recoveries, and 2,802 deaths.

Mizoram health department said that the total number of cases rose to 789 cases in Mizoram, including 372 cured cases, 417 active cases, and no death.

As many as 1,492 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths were reported in Punjab. The total cases in the state rose to 32,695 including 862 deaths and 20,180 patients discharged while active cases stood at 11,653.

