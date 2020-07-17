The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare records the highest one-day spike of 34,956 cases, while Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, now inches closer to the 3 lakh mark.

With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths, India’s COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the Ministry.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra — the worst-affected state from the infection — has a total of 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases and 11,194 fatalities.

While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths due to COVID-19.

Delhi has reported a total of 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths due to COVID-19.

With this surge in Covid-19 cases, politics also seems to simmer. Rahul Gandhi has taken to Twitter and issued a warning that by August 10, more than 20,00,000 people may be infected in the country. He called on the government to take concrete steps to control the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has asked all States and Union Territories to apply to obtain district-wise login credentials for data entry of testing data into the ICMR portal.

“Key strategy to save lives and protect livelihoods remains ‘tests, track, treat’. Our continuous endeavour is to increase testing capacity and provide more and more accessible to people for testing. ICMR recently approved a point-of-care rapid antigen test for diagnosis of COVID-19, in addition to the already existing molecular diagnostic tools. Antigen test is a promising tool for quick diagnosis of COVID-19,” Dr Balram Bhargava, DG-ICMR wrote in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs.

