With a spike of 53,601 cases, India's COVID-19 tally has reached 22,68,676 cases. Also, the global COVID-19 count has crossed the 20 million mark.

As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The COVID-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Chief Ministers of several states over Covid-19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,98,290 samples were tested on August 10 and over 2.52 crore samples have been tested so far. Active coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra has climbed to 1,48,042. India has been increasing the testing rate for coronavirus.

The Government of India said that India has now 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured/discharged/migrated and 1.99 per cent deaths. Recently, US President Donald Trump said that India stands 2nd after the United States of America to perform the highest number of Covid-19 tests.

Also read: India stands second in Covid testing after US: Trump

Also read: Trump escorted from briefing room due to firing outside White House

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 20 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. It said the global case tally stood at 20,001,019 at 23:54 GMT Monday, with 733,897 deaths and 12,200,847 recoveries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 728,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.7 million.

Also read: India to provide relief material to Lebanon after Beirut blasts