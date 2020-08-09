The Union Health Ministry reported the highest single-day surge of 64,399 new Covid-19 cases taking India's total caseload beyond the 21 lakh mark. While the case count is seen to be increasing at a worrying rate, the ICMR informed on Saturday that the nation has seen a sharp increase in the number of recovered patients, which now stands at 14.2 lakh, taking India's recovery rate to 68.32%.

Maharashtra has 1,47,355 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,19,364 samples were tested on August 8 while over 2.41 crores samples so far have been tested in the country.

“There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India’s total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005. The recovery rate, on a steady upward rise, stands at 68.32 per cent,” read a statement from the Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry further informed that the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country stands at 2.04 per cent.

“The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.04 per cent today. India has registered one of the lowest deaths per million at 30 as compared to the global average of 91 deaths per million,” the Ministry further added.

The tests per million have seen a sharp increase to 16,947 on Saturday, it said.

