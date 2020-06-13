In the last 24 hours, India has recorded the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new cases and 386 deaths. It now ranks 4th among the world’s worst affected countries of coronavirus.

As lockdown restrictions ease across India, the novel coronavirus- Covid-19 cases have crossed 3 lakh mark on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new cases and 386 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in India now stands at 308993, including 145779 active cases, 154330 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 8884 death cases.

In Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst affected state in India, the number of cases has crossed 1 lakh mark. Of the 101141 total cases, there are 49628 active cases, 47796 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 3717 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the worst affected state with 40,698 confirmed cases, including 18284 active cases, 22047 cured/migrated/discharged cases and 367 deaths. Delhi is the third worst affected state with 36824 confirmed cases, including 22212 active cases, 13398 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1214 deaths.

Globally, India ranks 4th among the world’s worst affected countries of coronavirus after US, Brazil and Russia. US has 2.09 confirmed cases, Brazil has 830K confirmed cases and Russia has 511K confirmed cases. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 7 million mark and the death toll has reached 413K mark.

India crosses 3 lakh mark as it reports the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new #COVID19 cases; total cases rise to 308993; 386 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 145779 active cases, 154330 cured/discharged/migrated & 8884 deaths in the country so far: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/BL5k2J3dbE — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

Also Read: India-China standoff: Alice Wells says US stands with India in pushing back against Chinese probing of Indian sovereignty

Also Read: Indo China standoff: Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS, services chiefs

To review Unlock I, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and union territories on June 16, 17. He will interact with the CMs of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Sikkim, Lakshadweep on June 16th and Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha on June 17th.

PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th. pic.twitter.com/RWGeanxgHd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 12, 2020

Also Read: Unlock 1: PM to interact with CMs of all states on June 16-17

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App