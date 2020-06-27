With the highest single day spike of 18,552 new cases on Friday, the total number of novel-coronavirus Covid-19 cases in India has crossed 5 lakh mark. Of the 5,08,9 53 positive cases, there are 197387 active cases and 295881 cured/discharged/migrated cases. About 384 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 15685.

In Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst affected state, the total number of cases have reached 1,52,765 cases, including 65,844 active cases, 79815 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 7106 deaths. Delhi ranks second among the worst affected states with 77,240 cases, including 27657 active cases, 47091 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2492 deaths. After Delhi, Tamil Nadu ranks third with 74662 Covid-19 cases, including 32,308 active cases, 41357 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 957 deaths.

On the increasing rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the cases have increased but there is nothing to worry because it is the result of an increase in testing. He added that most of the new cases that are being detected are mild and do not need to get hospitalised. Later in the day, speaking at the launch of “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan”, PM Modi asserted that we don’t know when we might get respite from the disease. Till the time a vaccine is not developed, we must maintain a distance of two yards and wear a face mask.

India crosses 5 lakh mark as it reports highest single-day spike of 18552 new #COVID19 cases; 384 deaths in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 508953 including 197387 active cases, 295881 cured/discharged/migrated & 15685 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/PqW6FzDz3x — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

Delhi yesterday conducted the highest number of tests in a single day – 21,144. We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following the strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xpF80yA9BU — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

Globally, the total count of Covid-19 cases have surpassed 9.4 million mark and the death toll has topped 4,80,000 mark. Over 177,000 cases and 5000 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. India now ranks 4th among the world’s worst affected Covid-19 countries after US, Brazil and Russia.

