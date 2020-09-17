India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has 2,97,506 active cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country. While Karnataka with 1,01,645 cases, Uttar Pradesh (96,7002), Andhra Pradesh (90,279) and Delhi (30,914) are also on the list. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,05,65,728 samples were tested up to September 16 for COVID-19. Of these, 11,36,613 samples tested yesterday.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has isolated himself. “Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” Gadkari said in a tweet.

“I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday confirmed reaching an agreement to supply 100 million doses of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V to India’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Last week, the Russian Health Ministry announced that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 has been released into civil circulation. The Russian health ministry registered the first vaccine against Covid-19, named Sputnik V, on 11 August.

