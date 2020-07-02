India’s COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, has a total of 1,80,298 cases including 8,053 fatalities. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has 94,049 cases inclusive of 1,264 deaths. Delhi has 89,802 coronavirus cases including 2,803 deaths.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that over 90 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country till July 1. Moreover, 2,29,588 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

“The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173 of which 2,29,588 samples were tested yesterday,” the ICMR said. In an effort to ramp up testing capacity, the ICMR has approved a total of 1,000 COVID-19 testing labs in both public (730) and private sector (270). This includes RT-PCR labs (557); TrueNat Labs (363) and CBNAAT Labs (80).

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 10,357,662, with 508,055 people having died from the disease. The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Wednesday that 163,939 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 4,188 patients had died.

America continue to lead the count with over 5.2 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.7 million. The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

