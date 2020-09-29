The total number of coronavirus cases in India now stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases, 51,01,398 cured/ discharged/ migrated patients and 96,318 deaths. In last 24 hours, India recorded a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths.

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases. It also includes 51,01,398 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 96,318 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,65,455 active cases, 10,49,947 cured and discharged cases and 35,751 deaths. Karnataka with 1,04,067 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,69,750 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,641 lives so far.

Andhra Pradesh with 63,116 active cases is also severely affected, however, over six lakh patients have been cured in the State, while 5,745 deaths have occurred due to it. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate 6 mega projects under Namami Gange Mission today

Also Read: Amid India-China LaC row, Rajnath releases India’s new defence acquisition policy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the 1 million global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) “an agonizing milestone.” According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide has topped 1 million, with over 33 million confirmed cases and more than 23 million recoveries.

“Our world has reached an agonizing milestone: the loss of one million lives from the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a mind-numbing figure. Yet we must never lose sight of each and every individual life. They were fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues. The pain has been multiplied by the savageness of this disease,” Guterres said in a statement.

“And still there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives. We can overcome this challenge. But we must learn from the mistakes. Responsible leadership matters. Science matters. Cooperation matters – and misinformation kills,” he said. Guterres called to keep physical distance, wear face masks and wash hands.

Also Read: PM takes a pot-shot at China, says ‘risky to be dependent on any single source’