With an increase of 66,732 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 71,20,539 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, with 816 deaths, the toll due to the disease has reached 1,09,150 in the country. Now the COVID-19 count includes 8,61,853 active cases with 61,49,536 cured and discharged or migrated patients, said the MoHFW.

With 2,21,637 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 12,66,240 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,349 died so far. Among other top states, Karnataka has 1,15,776 active cases while Andhra Pradesh has reported 43,983 active COVID-19 cases so far.

Tamil Nadu has 44,095 active cases, with 6,02,038 recoveries, alongside 10,252 fatalities. Delhi’s count of active cases is at 21,701, while over 2.8 lakh patients have recovered, besides 5,769 dying by COVID. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 8,78,72,093 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Sunday. This includes 9,94,851 samples tested on October 11.

In another development, India sustains trend of steadily declining active cases, active caseload only 12.10 per cent of total positive cases, active caseload below 9 lakhs for the 4th consecutive day, said Government of India. Maharashtra Police informed 97 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 25,079 in the force, including 2,205 active cases, 22,614 recoveries, and 260 deaths till date.

As many as 732 new COVID-19 were reported on 11 October, taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 11,829, as per the State Health Department, Government of Bihar. Odisha has reported 2,423 new cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 2,54,662, said the State’s Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

Rajasthan reported 2,132 new COVID-19 cases, 1,858 recoveries and 15 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 1,61,184 including 1,37,848 recoveries, 21,671 active cases and 1,665 deaths, said State Health Department. Kerala reported 5,930 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 94,388. A total of 1,99,634 people have recovered till now, said State Government.

As many as 581 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported in Punjab today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,24,535 including 8,258 active cases and 3,860 deaths, said the State Government. Karnataka reported 7,606 new COVID-19 cases, 12,030 discharges and 70 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 7,17,915, including 5,92,084 discharges and 10,036 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,15,776, said Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka. (ANI)

