With a surge of 49,881 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally has surpasses 80 lakh mark. On Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out a continuous decline in average daily deaths due to the Covid-19 in the last five weeks.

With 49,881 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 80,40,203, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With 517 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounts to 1,20,527, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total active cases are 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, a total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 28. Of these 10,75,760 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

With more than 72 lakh recovered COVID-19 patient, India has the maximum number of recoveries in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there has been a continuous decline in average daily deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last five weeks.

“The recovery rate is at 90.62 per cent currently. The cumulative positivity rate is on a constant decline, and currently, it is at 7.61 per cent. If we see the number of cases per million, then India has the least cases per million people. We have 5,700 cases per million. Most developed western economies have double or even five times more cases per million than India,” he said, adding more than 10 crore tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far.

With 1,31,544 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,78,496 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,463 have died so far. Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 71,330 active cases, while 7,27,298 people have recovered and 10,991 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Delhi recorded 4,853 new Coronavirus cases, 2,722 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the national capital has reached 3,64,341, including 3,30,112 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,356 deaths. There are 27,873 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi currently. As many as 5,457 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala, taking the state’s active patients tally to 92,161 on Tuesday.

A total of 2,522 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths, and 4,029 discharges were reported in Tamil Nadu today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,14,235 including 6,75,518 discharges and 10,983 deaths. There are 27,734 active cases in Tamil Nadu currently.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,901 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths taking the state’s total positive case tally to 8,11,825 today. There are 27,300 active patients in Andhra Pradesh and a total of 6,625 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

452 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Out of total cases, 194 were reported from the Jammu division and 258 from the Kashmir division. The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 92,677 including 6,990 active cases, 84,236 recoveries, and 1,451 deaths, the government of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Madhya Pradesh on the other hand reported 514 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths, and 1,010 recoveries today. Total cases in the state have reached1,68,483, with 2,898 deaths and 1,55,232 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 10,353. Nagaland recorded 63 fresh COVID-19 positive cases today. 35 recoveries were also reported in the state today, the Nagaland Health Minister said.

Ladakh also reported 45 new Coronavirus cases and 90 recoveries today.

