New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): With 45,903 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 85,53,657, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. With 490 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,26,611.

The total number of active cases stand at 5,09,673 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are at 79,17,373. Maharashtra has reported 97,296 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries and 45,240 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 33,697 active cases, 8,01,799 recoveries and 11,391 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 41,857 active cases and 6,989 deaths while 3,89,683 people recovered from the infection till now. Kerala reported 81,940 active cases, 4,02,477 recoveries and the death toll stands at 1,692, according to the Health Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested for coronavirus to November 8, of these, 8,35,401 samples were tested yesterday.

The global coronavirus caseload has breached the 50 million cases mark, according to the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday (local time). The exact number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 50,325,072 while the number of fatalities due to the disease worldwide stands at 1,255,489.

As many as 32,980,472 patients across the world have recovered from the disease with India topping the list reporting the highest number of recoveries in the world at 7,868,968, according to the University’s global tracker. As per the data, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country in the world with the country’s caseload nearing the 10 million mark. There are 9,962,900 cases in the country — the most cases anywhere in the world.

