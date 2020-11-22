The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 90,95,807 on Sunday. This includes 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries.

India’s coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227. This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra has 80,878 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 66,982 and Delhi with 39,741. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 21st November, of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday.

The last one crore tests were conducted in a span of just 10 days. On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative national positivity rate stands at 6.93 per cent while the recovery rate has further improved to 93.67 per cent.

The Rajasthan government has imposed the night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in eight district headquarters- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara in view of COVID-19 spread. The decision has been taken after a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

“State Council of Ministers met to discuss measures to prevent corona infection, including the imposition of night curfew in eight of the most affected cities (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara). Many important decisions were taken,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

During this night curfew, people going to the wedding ceremony, people related to the essential services including medicines and those traveling in bus, train and airplane will be allowed to travel, Gehlot said.

As per an official release of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in November, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases increased from 1,700 to 3,000. “In eight districts, the number of patients increased exponentially. In view of winter, it is estimated that the situation will become serious. Hence the government is taking decisions to protect people’s lives,” it said. According to CMO, the penalty for not wearing masks has also been increased to Rs 500 from Rs 200 earlier.

Following Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement of night curfew in five districts due to rising COVID-19 cases, night curfews came into effect in Indore and Gwalior from Saturday. The night curfew will be from 10 pm to 6 am the next day.

In Indore city, police were hardly seen enforcing the night curfew. People were seen roaming on roads at midnight. While most shops were shut even before the commencement of the night curfew, few of them were open in absence of police personnel. Petrol pumps remained open even after 11 pm. A total of 546 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore district on Saturday. There are 2,825 active cases.

Meanwhile, Gwalior district administration ensured the closure of markets during the curfew from 10.00 pm, asking people to follow the rules. While most shopkeepers in Gwalior city cooperated, some blamed the recent Madhya Pradesh bypolls for the surge in the COVID-19 cases.

“Some time ago when elections and public meetings were held, why such rules were not followed,” asked a shopkeeper. The police, meanwhile, checked all the vehicles. According to the state government, people engaged in essential services, and factory workers have been exempted from the night curfew. On the decision of containment zones, the chief minister said that he has left it to the government’s crisis management group.

Streets wore a deserted look as night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am was imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot on Saturday. With the spike in coronavirus cases in the state, the Gujarat government decided on Friday to impose a night curfew in Surat and Rajkot from November 21. The announcement came as a 57-hour-long weekend curfew came into effect from 9 pm on Saturday in three states, which will end at 6 am on November 23.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced curfew between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am in Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara cities from Saturday. “The curfew will remain in force until further announcement. I urge citizens to cooperate with authorities to contain the virus,” Patel said in a statement.

