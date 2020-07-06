India has replaced Russia in becoming the 3rd worst-hit country of Covid-19. India has nearly touched the mark of 7 lakh cases with total of 6,97,413 cases.

India’s COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also, the number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 425. India has left Russia behind is now the third worst-hit country by coronavirus. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Maharashtra has alone reported 6,555 new cases in the last 24-hours.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. 425 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID-19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus to 19,693. Currently, India’s recovery rate for this deadly disease is 60.85 percent.

As per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the most impacted state from the infection with 2,06,619 cases and 8,822 fatalities due to the virus. Tamil Nadu in second place has a total of 1,11,151 cases and 1,510 fatalities. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray plans to soon reopen the hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra. The state has already crossed the mark of 2 lakh cases. Maharashtra currently has a total of 2,06,619 cases.

The national capital’s COVID-19 cases are also nearing the 1-lakh mark with 99,444 coronavirus cases and 3,067 deaths. The total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 99,69,662 of which 1,80,596 samples were tested yesterday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday.

