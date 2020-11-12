The total number of coronavirus cases in India has surged upto to 86,83,917, after a spike of 47,905 new infections in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases now stands at 4,89,294.

With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 86,83,917, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday. With 550 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,121. The total number of active cases stands at 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 11th November, of these 11,93,358 samples were tested yesterday.

Delhi reported the single-day highest spike of 8,593 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total cases to 4,59,975. Delhi government said that the city saw 85 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the toll has gone up to 7,228 deaths. The city, which has been witnessing a spike in cases, had seen 7,830 new cases on Tuesday. A total of 7,264 recoveries/discharges/migrations were also reported in the last 24 hours. The total case count includes 4,10,118 recoveries/discharges/migrations. The city now has 42,629 active cases.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India’s COVID-19 response approach has been pre-emptive, proactive and graded, keeping in mind the large population of the country. Dr Harsh Vardhan also interacted with the chief ministers, health ministers and principal secretaries/additional chief secretaries of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura Meghalaya and Goa on the day.

Vardhan noted that although active cases have come down in Maharashtra, it continues to have a large active caseload, with a high fatality rate of 2.6 per cent, which increases to 3.5 per cent in and around Mumbai. Active cases are on the rise in Manipur, he added.

