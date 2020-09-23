With a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count stood at 56,46,011 on Wednesday.According to the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,68,377 active cases, and 45,87,614 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 90,020.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 2,72,809 active cases and 9,36,554 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 33,407.



Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 93,172 active cases in the State. Over four lakh thirty thousand people have been cured and discharged in the State apart from 8,228 deaths owing to the disease.

Andhra Pradesh with 71,465 active and 5,62,376 cured patients is also severely affected. 5,461 people have lost their lives due to the disease so far in the state.Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that the number of total samples tested in the country up to September 22nd is 6,62,79,462 including 9,53,683 samples tested yesterday.

“India’s testing capacity has surged to more than 12L daily tests. Higher than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall,” Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.The Ministry said that several States/UTs have demonstrated better COVID-19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) than the national average.”As India rides the wave of very HIGH testing, several States/UTs have demonstrated better #COVID19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) and commensurate lower Positivity Rate than the national average,” it said.

