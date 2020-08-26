ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday that India's testing capacity has increased significantly from 10 tests per day to 10 lakh tests per day.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr Bhargava said 1,524 testing labs in the country have a capacity of conducting one million tests per day and the number of testing kits made in the country has also gone up significantly.

He said that in the current week they had touched the one million mark and how they have reached one million from one test in January in the last six months, it had been a calibrated effort.

He said that it had been a combined effort and India had worked together and all the ministries have worked to achieve this number. He added that India’s COVID-19 testing capacity had increased significantly – from 10 tests per day on January 30 to 10 Lakh tests per day on August 21.

Dr Bhargava said throughput machines, which have a larger capacity for tests, have also been installed in some cities. He said with Indian startups coming forward, a large number of indigenous kits have been deployed which have brought down the cost of COVID-19 testing. He said that RT-PCR testing kits used to cost around Rs 2000 in March,

Referring to vaccines, he said three COVID-19 vaccines are ahead in the race in India. He said the vaccine for which tests are being done by Serum Institute is in phase 2 (b) and phase 3 trials and Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila’s vaccines have completed phase one trial.

