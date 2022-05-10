Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday stated that India's daily COVID-19 case count fell below 3,000 for the first time in over a week

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday stated that India’s daily COVID-19 case count fell below 3,000 for the first time in over a week, with 2,288 new infections reported in the previous 24 hours.

With this, India now has 19,637 current COVID cases, accounting for 0.05 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

According to the Ministry, the COVID weekly positivity rate in India is currently at 0.79 percent, with a daily positivity rate of 0.47 percent.

In the previous 24 hours, 3,044 individuals have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 4,25,63,949 since the outbreak began.

In the last 24 hours, 10 COVID deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, 4,84,843 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in the country to almost 84.15 crore (84,15,14,701).

According to preliminary data, India’s COVID-19 immunisation coverage has surpassed 190.50 crore (1,90,50,86,706) as of 7 a.m. today.

According to the Ministry, this was accomplished through 2,37,09,334 sessions.