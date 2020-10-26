In his inaugural address at 4th India Energy Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's energy plan aims to improve lives of citizens but with a smaller carbon footprint. The energy map of India will be driven by seven key points of change, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The energy map of India will be driven by seven key points of change, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the inaugural address of India Energy Week. The seven key drivers as per the Prime Minister are: “Accelerating our efforts to move towards a gas-based economy, Cleaner use of fossil fuels particularly petroleum and coal, Greater reliance on domestic sources to drive bio-fuels, Achieving the renewables target of 450 GW by 2030, Increasing the contribution of electricity to de-carbonize mobility, Moving into the emerging fuels, including hydrogen, and Digital innovation across all the energy systems.”

The Prime Minister said that even though India’s carbon footprint is significantly less than the rest of the industrialised world, it will still keep on making efforts to fight climate change. “India will always work keeping in mind global good. We are well on track to meet the commitment we made to the global community. India has one of the lowest carbon emissions than the rest of the industrialized world. Yet, we will continue to make efforts to fight climate change,” he said.

Urging the global community to bring stability and responsibility in crude oil pricing, he said that all the stakeholders need to “work towards transparent and flexible markets for both oil and gas.” He further said that the aim of making an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has energy security at its core.

PM Modi said despite this year being challenging for the energy sector, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, India has been projected to emerge as a leading consumer of energy in the next few years.

“This year has been challenging for the energy sector, demand fell by almost 1/3rd, there has been price instability, investment decisions impacted. Leading global bodies project there will be a contraction in global energy demand in the next few years also but they project India to emerge as a leading consumer. India is said to nearly double its energy consumption in the long term,” he said.

The Prime Minister cited the example of the aviation sector, which according to him is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing aviation market in terms of domestic aviation in the world.

Speaking about the Centre’s push to the renewable sources of energy, he said, “Our energy sector will be growth-centric, industry-friendly and environment conscious. That is why India is among the most active nations in furthering renewable source of energy. He also enlisted the savings made in the last few years by opting for low energy consuming appliances across the country and asserted that this made India an attractive investment centre for clean energy projects.

“In the last six years, more than 360 million LED bulbs have been distributed. The cost of LED bulbs has also reduced ten-fold. In the last six years, over 1.1 crore smart LED street lights were installed, these have enabled an estimated energy saving of 60 billion units per year. The estimated greenhouse emission reduction with this program is over 4.5 crore tonnes of carbon-di-oxide annually. Along with this we also saved around Rs 24,000 crore annually. It is due to such interventions that reports have said that India is the most attractive, emerging market for clean energy investment,” PM Modi said.

“We had aimed to increase the renewable energy installed capacity by 175 GW by 2022, we have further extended this goal to 450 GW by 2030. India has one of the lowest carbon emissions than the rest of the industrialised world, yet we will continue to make efforts to fight climate change,” he further added.

