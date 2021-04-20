As India witnesses an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases, it has accelerated its vaccination drive by making everyone above the age of 18 eligible to get the vaccine under Phase 3. In the last 24 hours, the country has reported a spike of 2.59 L cases and 1,761 deaths.

In the fight against Covid-19, India has accelerated its vaccination drive by making everyone above the age of 18 eligible to get the vaccine under Phase 3. In the next phase, Centre will allocate vaccines to the states and UTs based on the “criteria of the extent of infection and performance, i.e number of active Covid cases and speed of administration. The Centre has also mentioned that the wastage of vaccine will also be considered as criteria and will affect the criteria negatively.

Centre has also stated that the vaccination will continue as it is in vaccination centers and will be provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier. These priority groups include Healthcare workers, front link workers and all above the age of 45 years.

The move to liberalise and accelerate the vaccination process comes amid a record spike in India’s Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, India reported a spike of 2.59 L cases and 1,761 deaths in 24 hours. With this, the total number of active cases has shot up to 20L and overall death toll to 1.8L. Furthermore, about 12, 71, 29, 113 people have been vaccinated against the virus so far.

To curb the spread of the virus, Maharashtra has imposed a 15 day curfew while Delhi is on a 6-day lockdown. As a result, we are again witnessing a migrant crisis with migrants heading to their home towns fearing another lockdown.