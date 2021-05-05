Countries like France, Italy, Israel, Australia and others have stepped forward for aid as India finds itself battling a brutal Covid-19 wave. In last 24 hours, India has reported a spike of 3.8 L new Covid-19 cases and 3,780 deaths.

As India finds itself amid a deteriorating Covid-19 crisis with mounting case load and shortage of medical supplies and equipments, countries like France, Italy, Israel, Australia and others have stepped forward for aid. A chartered Qantas flight departed Sydney with medical supplies such as 1056 ventilators and 43 concentrators. Meanwhile, Indian Navy has sent INS Kolkata to Kuwait embark liquid medical oxygen and medical stories. Earlier, the ship had embarked 200 bottles of oxygen and 43 oxygen concentrators.

Speaking about the current Covid-19 situation in India and the decision to receive aid from foreign countries, EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Covid-19 is a shared problem. India sent HCQ to US, Singapore and European countries, vaccines to some countries. What people call aid, is what they call friendship. He further added that he just has one objective. People are going through a difficult phase in this second wave of Covid-19 and he will do everything in his capacity as a foreign minister to help them.

In a direct message to the G7, he emphasised that Covid-19 is a global challenge and we are going through it now. There are various factors and reasons why is it so severe. However, a global pandemic requires a global effort and India has contributed to that global effort in the past.

A chartered Qantas flight departed Sydney carrying supplies to meet the needs identified by the Govt of India, including 1056 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators: Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9gIbGKu2Pg — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

#WATCH Key message to Indian Missions abroad is- there'll be debates in India, filter the noise, do what you have to do as a mission. Your job is to ensure key requirements–O2, pharmaceuticals/Remdesivir,vaccine supply chain,&logistics for all of this is a requirement: EAM to ANI pic.twitter.com/9SZAGn1wo3 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

On Wednesday, India reported a spike of 3.8 L new Covid-19 cases and 3,780 deaths in just 24 hours. With this, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 2,06,65,148 while the death toll has jumped to 2,26,188.