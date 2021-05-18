India on Tuesday lost one of its most efficient and prominent doctors, i.e Dr KK Aggarwal, ex Chief of Indian Medical Association to Covid-19. Dr Aggarwal was admitted in AIIMS and had been on ventilator support since last week.

India has been at the helm of Covid-19 pandemic. From being an exporter of indigenous vaccines to an importer of medical equipments, the country has witnessed the pandemic like no other. As it continues its fight against the deadly virus and witnesses the emergence of a downward spiral, it is important to remember and celebrate those heroes who are fighting the pandemic on ground zero.

Especially, when the fight seems like a battle against the deadly virus. In the past two months, regarded as the worst of second wave, India lost about 269 doctors, out of whom 79 died in Bihar, 37 died in UP and 28 died in Delhi, as per IMA data. Meanwhile, around 748 doctors died in the first wave of Covid-10. It is also important to note that the number of deaths within the medical community might be much higher as IMA only keeps a record of its members.

On Tuesday, India lost one of its most efficient and prominent doctors, i.e Dr KK Aggarwal, ex Chief of Indian Medical Association to Covid-19. Dr Aggarwal was admitted in AIIMS and had been on ventilator support since last week. The official statement issued on his Twitter handle read, “Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness.”

Earlier, India lost another notable Covid Warrior- Dr RK Himthani, Head of Batra Hospital’s gastroenterology unit, to Covid-19, particularly due to shortage of oxygen, along with 11 other patients.