In a latest development in India’s vaccination drive, a 12 year old has filed a petition in Delhi High Court seeking direction to vaccinate children between 12-17 year age group immediately., along with parents having children up to 17 years of age. The Delhi HC, in response, has issued a notice to the Centre and Delhi government, seeking a reply on the petition by June 4th. The petition seeking immediate inoculation of children comes amid warnings that the third wave of Covid-19 is most likely to affect children.

The petition says that the second wave of Covid-19 has affected children more than the first wave in 2020. Keeping in mind that the virulence and spread of the infection under the second wave was much more in 2021, all measures should be taken now to ensure that adequate medical facilities are available in case the predictions come true.

It further added that reading such reports and news articles are only adding up the mental trauma faced by children her age who are susceptible to the infection as there are no measure beings undertaken to protect children from Covid-19 third wave.

Interestingly, US extended its vaccination programme to children and young adults earlier this week. It is yet to be seen whether India follows the suit especially amid vaccine shortage in India. Even as Centre assures the citizens that India has enough vaccine doses, states across the country have an raised alarm several times and even gone ahead to halt vaccination drive for those between 18-45 age group.