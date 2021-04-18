The second Covid wave is spreading in India rapidly. India recorded over 2 lakh cases for the third day in a row, Over 1k people lost their life due to the deadly virus. States have issued fresh curbs to tackle with the situations.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the massive surge in cases, India now has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation programme against Covid-19. Amid a shortage of Remdesivir in hospitals and medical shops all over the country, the Central government has taken several steps to ensure the availability of the crucial injections which are part of Covid-19 treatment.

In a conversation with NewsX, Dr MC Mishra, Former AIIMS Director said that there is huge pressure on our healthcare infrastructure, every hour or every minute, and stressed how there are people who may not have needed hospitalization but have got admitted. There are a lot of patients who need admission, they are not getting efficient high dependency units and critical care units, and those who need oxygen are not getting as one cannot get oxygen at home. “We have a lot of disparity economic disparity, and people have limited resources and resources. We will pay for the deeper problem, very soon, unless we see a rapid decline, which a lot of experts in computational science do predict as the infection is going up rapidly,” added Dr Mishra.

As Covid menance mounting pan-India, in order to enhance the hospital beds capacity for Covid-19 patients, the government must be setting up temporary hospitals and dedicating wards at hospitals. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had earlier informed and assured that Covid-19 vaccine supplies of small states are being replenished every 7 days and every 4 days for big states. Steps will be taken to quickly enhance basket of vaccines available. The govt is also eyeing to increase production of Covaxin to 10 times by September 2021.

Amid Covid-19 cases rising at such alarming rate on a daily basis, the central government and state governments are engaging in a sort of tug or war where state governments are complaining of shortage of vaccines, while the central government is blaming poor planning of state governments for being unable in handling the Covid-19 situation.