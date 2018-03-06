Kochi-based Thumby Aviation Private Limited launched the first ever helicopter taxi service today on March 6. With the service, the commuters can reach the airport in just 15 minutes that earlier took a minimum of two or two-and-a-half hours. The services are scheduled to be operated from 06:30-9:30 am in the morning and from 03:00-06:15 pm in the evening.

With the service, a maximum of five people can travel from single heli-taxi with 15 kg of luggage of each of those passengers

Kochi-based Thumby Aviation Private Limited launched the first ever helicopter taxi service today on March 6. The helicopter taxi service will connect a number of locations to Kempegowda International Airport. With the service, the commuters can reach the airport in just 15 minutes that earlier took a minimum of 2 to 2.5 hours. The first passengers on the heli-taxi services did save a lot of time and the aerial view was a bonus with the ride. There is a huge distance between the main city which is in the south of city while the Kempegowda International Airport which is in the north of the city. The services are scheduled to be operated from 06:30-9:30AM in the morning and from 03:00-06:15PM in the evening.

Earlier, the traffic was another challenging task for the passengers travelling to the airport. With the service, a maximum of five people can travel from single heli-taxi with 15 kg of luggage of each of those passengers. The ride will cost the passengers around Rs 413o and that is including the GST. For the extra luggage, there are some extra charges too. On the first phase of the heli-taxi experiment, it is a ground level structure and is situated near to the metro station and bus station. As per reports, in the second phase of the operations heli-taxis will be launched from BIAL to luxury hotels.

While talking to a leading news agency, Thumby Aviation Chairman and Managing director Captain K N G Nair said, the first of its kind heli-taxi service will connect a couple of places from BIAL. The helicopter services will be operating during the peak business hours. the services include pick up from the airport terminal to the helipad with allowed luggage.

